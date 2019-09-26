Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Cut Holding by $646,912 as Share Price Rose; Archford Capital Strategies Has Lowered Home Depot Com (HD) Holding by $347,553; Share Value Rose

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 200,674 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.88 million, down from 205,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $139.62. About 3.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 1,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, down from 10,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $230.48. About 991,935 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,357 shares to 57,614 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.87 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $850.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV) by 18,128 shares to 340,219 shares, valued at $24.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).