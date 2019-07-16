Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Skytop Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.17 Million as Share Value Rose; Trns (TRNS) Holder Ack Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Trns (TRNS) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 344,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 billion, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 10,290 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 46.73% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $136.88. About 14.56 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Analysts await Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 31.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.19 per share. TRNS’s profit will be $1.83M for 25.08 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Transcat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW) by 118,757 shares to 940,791 shares, valued at $15.41B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pwr (NYSE:PWR) by 290,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.37 million shares or 4.39% more from 4.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Asset Prtnrs reported 197,416 shares. Perritt Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Minerva Advisors Lc holds 5.08% or 395,892 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.01% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 44,100 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 141 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 50,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 4,533 shares. Colony Gru Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 13,650 shares. Sei stated it has 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 219,792 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Wasatch accumulated 0.08% or 323,971 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Howe Rusling has 0.03% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 6,950 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

