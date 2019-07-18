Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Shufro Rose & Co Lowered Stake by $5.64 Million; Stone Run Capital Position In Danaher (DHR) Was Has Raised

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 48,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,503 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, down from 164,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $135.26. About 8.11M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,035 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 44,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.42M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,051 are held by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Kdi Capital Limited Liability owns 99,026 shares for 4.11% of their portfolio. Pnc Group Inc reported 13.33M shares. Waverton Investment Mgmt holds 1.48 million shares or 9.1% of its portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma reported 108,554 shares stake. Mawer Management Limited has invested 1.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Corsair Mgmt Lp invested in 43,308 shares or 1.57% of the stock. 97,638 are held by Westchester Capital Inc. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Company has 255,574 shares. Valicenti Advisory Inc holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,062 shares. Clark Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.36% or 485,043 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 2.66% or 78,723 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 12,324 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 18,218 shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 42,920 shares to 88,450 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

