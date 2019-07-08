Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Selz Capital Upped Its Stake by $27.25 Million; Mitchell Group Lifted Its Continental Resources (CLR) Position by $2.44 Million as Shares Declined

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 979,991 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 13.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,513 are owned by Laurion Lp. Capital Ok owns 253,458 shares. Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Global Endowment Management Lp has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 35,480 shares stake. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8,231 shares. Weatherstone Capital Mngmt has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Punch Associates Inv invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Chip Prtn Inc owns 134,899 shares. Retirement Planning invested in 2,370 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt accumulated 47,277 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Csat Advisory Lp reported 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3G Capital Prtn Lp invested 12.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgan Stanley reported 2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lone Pine Limited Com reported 9.04M shares or 6.23% of all its holdings.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Square Cap Corp by 200,000 shares to 278,000 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,800 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 20,260 shares to 22,950 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 38,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,827 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Millennium Management Llc reported 1.60 million shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 553,500 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 6,815 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd owns 25,525 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates reported 139,107 shares. 78,716 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 368,924 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 824,028 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 61,156 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Susquehanna Int Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 333,631 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,598 shares. Columbia Pacific Advsr Limited Company invested in 5.14% or 49,415 shares. Moreover, Encompass Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 5.91% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).