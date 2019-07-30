Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Selway Asset Management Raised Holding; Iron Financial Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) Decreased by $316,000

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 2.52M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $157.31. About 910,033 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Grp Lc has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Stephens Ar owns 66,185 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested 0.44% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.28% or 101,121 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 884 shares. 5,623 were reported by Fund Mngmt Sa. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership reported 3,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Aviance Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.45% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. M&R Management Incorporated has 350 shares. Fiera Cap has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.21% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jnba Advsr owns 2,014 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Llc invested in 0.08% or 10,656 shares. Bollard Gru Limited accumulated 500 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $16.53 million activity. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $1.00 million was sold by Harris Parker. $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was made by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. The insider Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $16,971. On Friday, February 1 the insider Allanson Joe sold $2.31 million. Shares for $735,149 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 436.97 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $158.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimtabs Etf Tr by 53,960 shares to 396,515 shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NYSE:NKE) by 25,500 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.