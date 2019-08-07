Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Selway Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $731,835 as Market Value Rose; United Services Automobile Association Holds Holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $134.95. About 20.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) by 114.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 26,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 50,577 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 23,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $129.88. About 123,478 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 1.59M shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 5,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,745 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prtn Llp accumulated 2,207 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Prudential holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 263,352 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 11,076 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Llc owns 11,155 shares. 17,402 were accumulated by Cipher Cap L P. Cohen Steers Inc owns 757,042 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd has invested 0.29% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company holds 24,118 shares. Kbc Gru Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 7,980 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,557 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 171,809 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 1.16M shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc stated it has 11,364 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc stated it has 2,144 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

