Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake; Independent Investors Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Position by $72.79 Million

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 7,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 114,561 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35 million, down from 122,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21M, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple denies Goldman’s TV+ claims – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Smartphone Market Rebound in 2020? AAPL & More in Focus – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s health team faces tension, exits – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11 million and $346.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 4,796 shares to 58,824 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2019: ZS, DPW, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Gates Says This Type of AI Will Be Worth â€œ10 Microsoftsâ€ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

