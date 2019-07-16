Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position; Highland Capital Management LP Holding In Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Was Raised

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 169,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.97 million, down from 746,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $137.42. About 12.59M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 229,643 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Management stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cls Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Columbus Circle holds 850,413 shares. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm reported 59,474 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 3.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 93,556 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 4.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Ltd Co has invested 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hamilton Point Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 44,706 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd stated it has 7.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meritage Group Limited Partnership reported 6.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 22,909 are owned by Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 10,952 shares. Garrison Bradford has invested 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grand Jean Mgmt stated it has 5.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connecticut-based Discovery Cap Mngmt Llc Ct has invested 3.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 52,946 shares to 806,525 shares, valued at $58.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 33,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $88,108 activity. $109,233 worth of stock was sold by Theisen Randall S on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $113,125 were bought by BOYD WILLIAM S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 428,362 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Zeke Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Cambridge Investment Research accumulated 0.01% or 12,971 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru has 56,802 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag holds 7,255 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 19,377 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp has invested 0.06% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Moreover, Fsi Ltd Llc has 5.62% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 126,926 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Maryland-based Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Co has invested 0.23% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 354,709 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 69,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern holds 0% or 482,298 shares in its portfolio.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.