Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $19.86 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Bellecapital International LTD Has Lifted Its Stake by $781,880

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 169,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.97M, down from 746,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 272.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 7,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Interest Ltd has invested 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Street Corp owns 313.11M shares. Germany-based Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 24.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Corp owns 334,310 shares. Cwh Capital Management has 42,119 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Herald Management Ltd accumulated 30,600 shares. Boys Arnold accumulated 0.91% or 51,808 shares. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Limited accumulated 6,104 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 38.53M are held by Goldman Sachs Gp. Profund Advsr Lc holds 534,914 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 1.2% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 2.94% or 144,070 shares. Qci Asset Inc New York accumulated 2.65% or 228,182 shares. Garde Cap holds 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 74,427 shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13,855 shares to 650,359 shares, valued at $63.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Ad (RBGLY).

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,095 shares to 29,888 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,200 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

