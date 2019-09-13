Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $3.81 Million; Discovery Capital Management Stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 28,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 547,709 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.37 million, down from 576,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 833,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 865,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.91M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 706,617 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Capital reported 3,703 shares stake. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 204,782 shares or 3.42% of all its holdings. Maverick Limited accumulated 2.96% or 1.52M shares. Quantum Management stated it has 9,346 shares. Stellar Capital Management Lc holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,610 shares. Connecticut-based Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has invested 4.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 1,957 shares. Rmb Management Llc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 261,306 shares. Eagle Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 1.46M shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.24% or 2,824 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 87,220 shares. 40,000 are held by Ally. 164,348 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com. Next Gp Inc, Texas-based fund reported 36,183 shares. The New York-based Millennium Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Edtech Battle Heating Up: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN & AAPL to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 44,608 shares to 851,133 shares, valued at $53.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 24,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 265,803 shares to 295,803 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 2.51 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yandex Stock: How to Trade the High-Flying Google of Russia – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yandex Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Yandex Stock Just Dropped Another 9% – Nasdaq” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 26th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.