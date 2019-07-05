Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Sandler Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $5.92 Million as Share Value Rose; Hanseatic Management Services Has Upped Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $814,518

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 50,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.00M, up from 169,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 117.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 11,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,359 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 9,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.82 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Changes Customer Policies After Furor Over Arrests; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. 152,634 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $10.26M were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. On Thursday, February 7 the insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million.

