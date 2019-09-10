Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Salem Investment Counselors Upped Its Stake by $2.29 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Old West Investment Management Cut Its Enphase Energy (ENPH) Position by $4.63 Million as Market Value Rose

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 514,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 298,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, down from 813,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 6.18M shares traded or 30.24% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 20,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 439,336 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.25M, up from 419,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77 million shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Lc owns 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 13,469 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 77,900 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv owns 41,544 shares. Old West Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 1% or 298,862 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 66,914 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 262,981 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 14,800 shares. Psagot House Limited has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 2.21 million shares in its portfolio. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 23,187 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 133,428 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Us-based Ancora Advsr has invested 0.02% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated accumulated 133 shares.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min by 18,502 shares to 33,317 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $28.50M for 29.75 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bender Robert & Associates owns 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,887 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt has 2.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Provise Management Group Inc Limited Liability has 1.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 123,503 shares. Bowen Hanes invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent Franchise Ptnrs Llp invested 9.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monetta Financial Svcs owns 55,000 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 687,130 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 949,578 shares. Burns J W New York holds 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 178,459 shares. Moreover, Boston Common Asset Management Limited Company has 3.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 207,888 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Lc owns 365,961 shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Df Dent has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Adirondack Rech And has 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,005 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication has 61,025 shares. Moreover, Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,929 shares.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 20,075 shares to 700 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,075 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).