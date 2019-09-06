Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $103.59 Million; Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stock Value Rose While Endeavour Capital Advisors Decreased Holding by $3.36 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $139.38. About 12.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 210,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 295,864 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 506,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 262,425 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.69 million for 10.38 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

