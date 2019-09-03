Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $103.59 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Shell Asset Management Co Upped Its Position

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.05. About 13.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 52,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 799,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.29M, up from 747,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 7.07M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 50,941 shares to 125,406 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,778 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

