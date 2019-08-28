Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Ruggie Capital Group Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Nokota Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $13.57 Million as Share Value Rose

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 139.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 347,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 597,931 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 3.04 million shares traded or 2.51% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 3,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap LP holds 0.15% or 18,217 shares. Bluestein R H & Co holds 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 20,175 shares. Thompson Mgmt reported 1.08% stake. Farmers Merchants Invests stated it has 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Communication has 194,363 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity owns 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 107,170 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc accumulated 3.94M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Trustco Bancorporation N Y stated it has 13,300 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. 15,500 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Aviva Pcl reported 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.31% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 1.73M shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 27,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has 56,426 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.15% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bollard Group Inc Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 324,183 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $41.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemper Master Retirement Tru holds 5.33% or 71,200 shares. Carlson Capital holds 0.66% or 22,370 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chemung Canal Trust reported 146,019 shares or 4.11% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorp And Trust invested in 17,656 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 3.96% or 48,668 shares in its portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability holds 17.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5.17 million shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 3.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Laffer stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Family Invests invested in 1.25% or 42,400 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,056 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs reported 413,062 shares. North American Mgmt Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 148,217 shares. The New Jersey-based Architects has invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northrock Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).