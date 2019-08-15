Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lowered Position by $267.73 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Blue Edge Capital Lowered Holding by $555.50 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 4,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 14,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76B, down from 19,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17 million shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel analyzed 2,270 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 64,106 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.56 billion, down from 66,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) Partners with OpenAI, Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Announces Two New Robotics Fulfillment Centres and CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Acquires Hillcrest Labs – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 1,152 shares to 27,057 shares, valued at $4.27B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) by 7,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Management invested in 2.24% or 832,118 shares. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.87% or 16,937 shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J reported 62,226 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Com invested in 3.46% or 218,138 shares. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 476,286 shares. First Western Capital reported 5.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Callahan Limited Liability Company holds 3.36% or 152,876 shares in its portfolio. Greenbrier Prns Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.68% or 80,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 61,025 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com holds 840,093 shares or 3.91% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 30,158 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited reported 0% stake. C Ww Hldgs A S invested 6.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whitnell & holds 2.21% or 48,575 shares in its portfolio. Madison Inv owns 290,504 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Microsoft Stock Is a Relatively Safe Tech Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and Jio Join to Digitize India and NICE Ltd (Nasdaq: $NICE) Introduces Reg BI Surveillance Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.