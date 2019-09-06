Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Roffman Miller Associates Upped Stake by $609,687; Punch & Associates Investment Management Lowered Its Position in Agilysys (AGYS) by $1.35 Million

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 5,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 358,610 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.29 million, up from 353,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12 million shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 64,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 448,310 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, down from 512,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $617.45M market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.08. About 308,432 shares traded or 157.33% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,819 shares to 100,123 shares, valued at $38.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 23 insider sales for $9.87 million activity. $251,300 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

