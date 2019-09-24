Microsoft (MSFT) Holder R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $174.15 Million; Agf Investments America Trimmed Its Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Stake as Share Price Declined

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,750 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 billion, down from 80,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp. (ALB) by 50.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 28,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 27,704 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 56,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $68.22. About 973,714 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73M and $122.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $1.80 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 24.43% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.31 per share. ALB’s profit will be $172.75 million for 10.46 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $294.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 56,574 shares to 85,263 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).