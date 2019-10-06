Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Private Bank & Trust Co Raised Position by $306,432; Addus Homecare (ADUS) Holder Eos Management LP Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 53,031 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.11M, up from 50,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79M, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 180,009 shares traded or 8.67% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.48 million for 40.78 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Addus HomeCare Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results And Completion Of Two Acquisitions – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase of VIP Health Care Services – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Addus HomeCare files for mixed shelf – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nektar downgraded on concerns with durability of treatment effect for NKTR-214 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Addus HomeCare Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett & Co Ltd Co has 1,000 shares. Calamos Lc holds 0.03% or 60,574 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 23,911 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 117,414 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc invested in 0.01% or 12,616 shares. The North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Eaton Vance Management reported 140,684 shares stake. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0% or 16,897 shares. 1,179 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 7,840 were accumulated by D E Shaw. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 16,927 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 46,322 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 16,394 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited holds 323,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waiting For The Right Moment To Add To Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Azure & Office 365 to Aid Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 28, 2019.