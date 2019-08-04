Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Plancorp Lifted Its Position by $327,717; As Williams Companies (WMB) Shares Declined, Holder Pinnacle Holdings Lowered Its Stake by $1.11 Billion

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 38,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 172,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94B, down from 210,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 12.02M shares traded or 66.68% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 13.84 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 33,126 are owned by Williams Jones & Limited Liability Corporation. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 13,410 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Allen Inv Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10,762 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 203,300 shares. Cap Sarl holds 51,820 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% stake. Asset Mngmt One reported 630,111 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma invested in 2.85M shares. Texas Yale Capital invested in 265,196 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 2.24 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 10,715 shares. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,359 shares. 51,066 were accumulated by Telemus Cap.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) by 2,395 shares to 78,485 shares, valued at $1.22 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mvb Financial (MVBF) by 110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Contura Energy.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 0.5% or 14,045 shares. Boston Research Management stated it has 3.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). D E Shaw And Company owns 3.78 million shares. Ims Cap Management holds 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 16,424 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd invested in 9.52 million shares or 2.02% of the stock. Marathon Capital Mgmt stated it has 28,142 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Sandler Capital, a New York-based fund reported 220,479 shares. Stifel Corp has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc reported 127,912 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc reported 24.26M shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,277 shares. Trb Limited Partnership has 510,000 shares for 18% of their portfolio. Sigma Inv Counselors invested in 0.97% or 67,074 shares. Stephens Management Gru Limited Co has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.79% or 184,168 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.