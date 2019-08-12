Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Plancorp Has Upped Its Stake by $327,717 as Stock Rose; Managed Asset Portfolios Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered as Stock Rose

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 19,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 178,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04 million, down from 197,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $136.98. About 3.30 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $136.98. About 3.30 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi holds 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 48,450 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,603 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc stated it has 1.01 million shares or 4.84% of all its holdings. Loeb Corporation invested in 3,000 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.3% stake. Pggm Invests has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 561,155 shares. Connors Investor reported 134,375 shares. 574,152 are owned by Sit Associates Inc. Altfest L J And Co invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 1.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 518,435 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 2.48 million shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. One Capital Ltd Co reported 51,485 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bancorp accumulated 217,153 shares. United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 38,107 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Metrics Behind Microsoft’s Soaring Stock Price – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35,117 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $26.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glaxis Limited Co accumulated 82,060 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co reported 18,303 shares stake. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 23,921 shares. Swedbank reported 10.23 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fincl Advisory Ser holds 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 21,015 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Company holds 2.12M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Western Mngmt invested 5.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lee Danner Bass holds 108,449 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Company owns 60,902 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Karp Capital has 1.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 97,564 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.