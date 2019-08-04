Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Pinnacle Holdings Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose; International Paper Co (IP) Valuation Declined While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Its Holding by $768,200

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 31 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 21,459 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53B, down from 21,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 74,937 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 91,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 3.72 million shares traded or 18.53% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER `DISAPPOINTED’ HAVEN’T ENGAGED WITH SMURFIT; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.05% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 2.42 million shares. Fin Services invested in 0.01% or 1,317 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 128,279 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). The North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Service has invested 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability has 5,554 shares. Argi Investment holds 0.15% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 56,356 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Us Commercial Bank De invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 467,783 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Lifeplan Financial Gp owns 995 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Intersect Capital Limited Company has 31,364 shares. Intll Gp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 27,729 shares. Town And Country Financial Bank And Co Dba First Bankers Co reported 10,915 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 17,502 shares to 51,262 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 37,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTI).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.40M for 7.86 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont by 99 shares to 20,353 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cliffs by 905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,930 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Capital Inc invested 2.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund invested in 152,538 shares. Field & Main Comml Bank stated it has 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,736 shares. Jacobs Ca invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wafra Inc has 562,980 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership accumulated 406,709 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division holds 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 140,258 shares. Nottingham Advsrs has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ion Asset Management Ltd owns 2.13 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 2.26M shares. Capital Intl Sarl holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,020 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 823,228 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Amarillo Natl Bank, Texas-based fund reported 30,093 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 3.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.