Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $432,783 as Stock Price Rose; Gamestop New Cl A Com (GME) Market Valuation Declined While Groesbeck Investment Management Trimmed by $303,000 Its Stake

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78 million, down from 162,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (GME) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 30,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,650 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 92,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 3.12M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 34.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Not Entitled to Severance, Other Separation Benefits; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.00 TO $3.35; 16/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND TIGER MANAGEMENT SENDS LETTER TO GAMESTOP URGING RETAILER TO ADOPT A TURNAROUND PLAN – CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Gear Up for an Epic Summer of Gaming with Unbeatable PRO DAY Deals; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Adj EPS $2.02; 26/03/2018 – GameStop Earnings: The New CEO Has Plenty to Do — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigned after only three months on the job; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of GameStop Corp. Investors (GME); 11/05/2018 – GameStop Announces Appointment of Daniel a. DeMatteo as Interim CEO and Resignation of Michael K. Mauler; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 and Provides 2018 Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,168 shares to 23,689 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com by 10,447 shares to 80,139 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.