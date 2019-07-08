Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $432,783; As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Value Rose, Azimuth Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.86 Million Its Holding

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 23,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,508 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 135,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $129.2. About 495,291 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78 million, down from 162,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $136.48. About 8.77M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings to Benefit From Portfolio Strength – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Splunk: Better Deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Splunk Becomes A Strategic Acquisition Target For Several Major Players – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Are The Most Popular Use Cases For Splunk? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moody Bancshares Tru Division has 0.22% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 64,687 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.11% or 376,613 shares. Moreover, Symmetry Peak Ltd has 0.4% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 0.08% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested in 0% or 12 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 123,534 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Lazard Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). State Bank Hapoalim Bm, a Israel-based fund reported 3,430 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.06% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Eventide Asset Ltd Com holds 1.84% or 428,000 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 5,442 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0.02% or 11,920 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 21,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 17,100 shares.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 40,720 shares to 130,939 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) by 20,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $416,740 activity. Carges Mark T also sold $231,550 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Monday, January 7.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 8,906 shares to 58,630 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft is Earning its $1 Trillion Valuation – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Growing Number of Tech Giants Looking to Move Production Out of China – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IPO Success Makes Slack Stock A Gamble, Not An Investment – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 108,246 are held by Athena Lc. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins owns 13.20 million shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson Com Ltd Liability invested 2.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Dakota Council stated it has 1.48 million shares. Wright Investors Service Inc reported 5.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goelzer Invest Mngmt owns 127,912 shares. Telemark Asset Mgmt invested in 100,000 shares. Centurylink Mngmt Communication, Colorado-based fund reported 77,271 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has invested 4.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mackenzie Fincl owns 1.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.49 million shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 7,700 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Partners reported 237,014 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc holds 2.02% or 9.52M shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters holds 60,000 shares or 4.46% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.