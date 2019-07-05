Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.77 Million; Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (BLX) Holder Paradice Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $572,280 as Stock Value Rose

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (BLX) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 30,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.20M, up from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $825.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 33,567 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 28.30% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 49,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 458,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.03M, down from 507,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $136.37. About 8.89M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/07/2019: DOCU, IBM, SNE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Alibaba Stock Worth Buying at This Point? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Moody Commercial Bank Division has invested 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Broderick Brian C holds 52,618 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0% or 3,547 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Management Communication holds 68,430 shares. Psagot Inv House owns 86,297 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Oklahoma owns 40,217 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Company stated it has 55,000 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Alaska Permanent Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,467 shares. Sfmg Llc invested 0.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). L S Advsr has 1.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Edge Wealth Lc invested in 152,018 shares. Cornerstone Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 46,300 shares. The Illinois-based Vestor Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Violich Cap Management holds 225,382 shares or 6.74% of its portfolio. Canal Insurance Co invested in 132,000 shares or 5.29% of the stock.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 37,393 shares to 210,004 shares, valued at $24.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 8,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.