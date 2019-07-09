Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $972,270; Petrus Trust Company Lta Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Upped by $1.73 Million as Stock Price Rose

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 12,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,946 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, up from 123,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 3.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 8,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 25,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas & Associate invested 4.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 153,056 shares. 42,371 were reported by Horan Capital Limited Liability. Fulton Savings Bank Na reported 138,506 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Falcon Edge Limited Partnership holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 272,900 shares. 714,215 are owned by Avalon Ltd Liability Corp. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hall Kathryn A invested in 5,861 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 335,433 shares stake. New York-based Levin Strategies Lp has invested 5.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 11.28% or 504,910 shares. The Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor has invested 4.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tarbox Family Office has 8,051 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 10.53 million shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,400 shares to 90,050 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 5,300 shares to 115,700 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) by 159,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,685 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.