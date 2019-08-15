Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Perkins Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $362,700; Intrust Bank Na Upped Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $652,960

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 17,710 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.78. About 20.28 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 12,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 24,672 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 12,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 2.83 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Llc has 9,964 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 678,797 shares. Scout Investments Inc invested in 0.26% or 243,483 shares. Numerixs Inv holds 0.3% or 43,000 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Conning owns 6,730 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Natixis has 0.18% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 533,533 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Com invested in 0.09% or 13,039 shares. Polar Asset Management Partners holds 45,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Burke Herbert Bankshares Tru has 4,200 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 1,014 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 43,900 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has 28,391 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Ltd reported 3.55M shares. Hilltop reported 55,007 shares. Central Secs Corporation has 100,000 shares. Ruggie Capital Group Incorporated invested in 15 shares. Welch Capital Ptnrs Limited Company Ny has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3G Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 958,838 shares. Burns J W And Com Inc New York has 5.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited Liability holds 78,481 shares. Iowa-based Iowa Commercial Bank has invested 3.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.57M were reported by Meritage Group Inc Lp. Check Ca accumulated 6,842 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt LP owns 296,300 shares. Colony Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 452,324 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Company holds 60,560 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 151,250 shares to 272,650 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Htg Molecular Diagnostics In by 169,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Pareteum Corp.