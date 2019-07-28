Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Peak Asset Management Cut Stake by $499,473 as Shares Rose; As Philip Morris International (PM) Stock Value Rose, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Decreased Position by $11.89 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (PM) by 46.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 135,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,488 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, down from 290,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, down from 113,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 204,632 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $36.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 338,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co holds 16,133 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.33% or 8.85 million shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Portland Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,242 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0.48% or 1.93 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Caledonia Public Ltd Company holds 6.36% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 251,000 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Company has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,951 shares. 6,000 are owned by Rbf Cap Limited Co. Panagora Asset holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 463,462 shares. Lincoln Limited Liability Company holds 2,676 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 501,465 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 378,400 shares. Moreover, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Lc has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,043 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsr Lc, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,291 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Lc has 4,634 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va stated it has 3.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lee Danner Bass holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 108,449 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Co has 3.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 94,849 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 905,322 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.14% or 159,480 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,540 shares. Blackhill reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested 5.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Biondo Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 53,248 shares or 1.58% of the stock. 53,000 were accumulated by Mu Invests. 104,651 are held by Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Valicenti Advisory Services reported 39,062 shares. 14,557 are held by Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp.

