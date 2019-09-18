Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Pathstone Family Office Has Upped Its Position by $1.84 Million; Cadence Capital Management Has Trimmed Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $569,745 as Shares Declined

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 66.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 13,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 34,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, up from 20,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $137.94. About 5.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 12,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 39,498 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, down from 52,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 2.55 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 06/03/2018 – BEAUFORT SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS PWC SAY OFFICES IN BRISTOL, COLWYN BAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED AS RESULT OF INSOLVENCY, STAFF CUT THROUGH REDUNDANCIES TO 40 FROM 120; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ACTION DATE FOR FURTHER REGULATION ON THE SBLA IS JULY 10, 2018; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $847.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 6,837 shares to 274,982 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 13,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,609 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 12,184 shares to 24,956 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 61,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.85 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.