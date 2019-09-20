Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Lowered Position; James Investment Research Has Lowered Its Holding in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (OEC) by $476,826

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (OEC) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 22,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 23,148 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495,000, down from 45,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 120,164 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 67,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 309,625 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48M, down from 377,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.1. About 12.72 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alesco Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc holds 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 40,506 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory owns 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.27 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 5,338 shares. Mcdaniel Terry &, a Texas-based fund reported 375,576 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 928,204 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 3.1% or 151,744 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Group invested in 86,007 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,093 shares. Focused Wealth holds 11,291 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. C Worldwide Grp Holdings A S invested in 6.59% or 3.96M shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation owns 39,039 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Glenview Bancorporation Dept holds 104,287 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 1,357 shares. 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 120,138 shares.

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OEC’s profit will be $28.30 million for 8.80 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.62% negative EPS growth.