Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Parthenon Has Lowered Holding as Shares Rose; Reaves W H & Company Has Lowered Atmos Energy Com (ATO) Stake by $1.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (ATO) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 11,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 325,520 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51 million, down from 336,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $111.57. About 274,259 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 373,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02M, down from 381,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.35. About 6.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com (NYSE:CMS) by 205,525 shares to 947,348 shares, valued at $52.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 20,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 862,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRKB).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $53.41 million for 60.64 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Utah Retirement has 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 21,580 shares. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.12% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Amer Inv Services invested in 5,568 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 1,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Management stated it has 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 2,193 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 19,582 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,232 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh invested in 6,780 shares. C M Bidwell And Limited has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Energ Income Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 248,714 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 13,121 were reported by Centurylink Inv Mgmt Com.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.