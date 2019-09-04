Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Palouse Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Caterpillar (CAT) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Bollard Group Raised Holding

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 71,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.24. About 1.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 6,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 150,594 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40 million, up from 144,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $118.64. About 74,245 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Puzo Michael J owns 2.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,226 shares. Cornerstone Investment Prns Ltd has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Df Dent & Inc reported 0.25% stake. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors stated it has 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wade G W And reported 190,239 shares stake. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Il holds 4.9% or 388,721 shares. 5.83 million were reported by Baillie Gifford And Commerce. Friess Associates Llc holds 3.58% or 413,807 shares. Hitchwood Capital Lp invested in 1.00 million shares. Bowen Hanes & stated it has 409,377 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Community Financial Services Group Lc has 5.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gamco Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookmont Cap Mgmt reported 32,692 shares. Stoneridge Inv Limited Com holds 5.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 145,824 shares. Van Eck Associates owns 283,866 shares.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 8,802 shares to 70,165 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 25,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 37,055 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 687,107 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ftb holds 0.08% or 7,155 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 1.31M shares. Pnc Service Group Incorporated reported 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 126,465 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank & Tru Company reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Peoples Financial Ser owns 450 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Co has 77,635 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 5,088 shares. American Asset Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,636 shares. 11,336 are owned by King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp. Novare Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.03% or 1,600 shares. Assetmark owns 2,807 shares. 400 were reported by Sage Gp Inc.