Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Palouse Capital Management Lowered Holding; Bank Amer (BAC) Holding Held by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 71,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 20.38M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 13,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 70,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 57,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 53.02 million shares traded or 3.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 15 (Table); 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – TAX ACT RESULTED IN AN ONGOING REDUCTION TO EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 9 PERCENTAGE POINTS; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies are standing in the way of authorities catching “bad guys,” a Bank of America official said; 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 28% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America’s Top European Junk-Bond Trader Is Said to Leave

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,969 shares to 71,725 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,903 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).