Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Oxbow Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $459,225 as Stock Value Rose; Sather Financial Group Has Increased Unilever Plc (UL) Stake by $11.87 Million

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 154.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 208,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 343,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, up from 134,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.89. About 311,080 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS NEW SHARE BUYBACK A RESULT OF SPREADS DIVESTITURE; 02/05/2018 – Unilever shareholders give tepid support to new pay policy; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS FIRST HALF SALES GROWTH TO BE TOWARD LOWER END OF 3-5 PCT FULL YEAR TARGET RANGE; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1B Bond on the U.S. Market; 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters — 3rd Update; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BLUEAIR HAS SEEN SLOWDOWN IN CHINA AFTER GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS AROUND AIR POLLUTION; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS “HAS ENGAGED WIDELY WITH ALL INVESTORS” AND EVEN THOUGH 1 OR 2 NEGATIVELY IMPACTED, MOST SUPPORT DECISION

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 104,651 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 108,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $139.39. About 12.86 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Cap Inc reported 3.45 million shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Shayne & invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas owns 205,538 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 2.60 million shares or 3.91% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Ltd Llc owns 32,007 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Research And Management accumulated 0.37% or 5,005 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inverness Counsel Lc Ny holds 4.35% or 676,437 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd stated it has 335,691 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Third Point Lc has 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jag Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4.5% or 233,797 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 1.2% or 887,985 shares in its portfolio. Middleton Inc Ma invested in 53,459 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs, a Georgia-based fund reported 143,132 shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 25,000 shares to 39,006 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.