Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Position by $561,600 as Stock Rose; Secor Capital Advisors LP Holds Position in Centene Del (CNC)

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.58M, down from 331,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 21.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 417.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 28,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,712 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 6,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 9.57 million shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 97,654 shares to 11,273 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Signaling Industry-Wide Shift to Integrated Mental Health, Quartet Announces Capital Raise and Strategic Partnership with Leading Medicaid Provider – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On TELUS Corporation (TU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 20,300 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Gp owns 232 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 281 are owned by Tarbox Family Office Inc. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 618,258 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 265,712 shares. Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 93,226 shares. Hexavest reported 573,696 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Westpac Corporation owns 46,724 shares. Smithfield Co holds 220 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 173,434 shares. Blackrock holds 0.09% or 36.54 million shares. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 5,841 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 678,797 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 19,031 were accumulated by Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “How Microsoft Plans to Innovate the Hospital of the Future – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 493,552 are held by Polaris Cap Management Lc. Chilton Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 2.84% or 272,027 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 40,217 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc Inc invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glob Endowment Mngmt LP holds 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,100 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct owns 1.24 million shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 4.27M shares. Orca Mngmt Lc holds 45,467 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartford Mgmt Inc accumulated 52,352 shares. Fagan Assocs Inc invested in 96,593 shares or 4.88% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.88M shares. Azimuth Mgmt Lc invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19,200 shares to 105,200 shares, valued at $14.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).