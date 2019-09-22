Microsoft (MSFT) Holder One Capital Management Has Decreased Position as Share Value Rose; Glacier Peak Capital Lowered Its Take (TTWO) Stake by $1.24 Million

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 3,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 47,821 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, down from 51,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 57.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 8,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920,000, down from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 1.18M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited reported 641,961 shares. California-based Grassi Management has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 27,306 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Com has 26,947 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division owns 0.12% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 36,044 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kames Public Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 4,510 shares in its portfolio. Indiana-based Old Bancorporation In has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability accumulated 6,587 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 0% or 325 shares. United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.35 million for 26.32 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Etf (XES) by 160,631 shares to 190,328 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 43,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.