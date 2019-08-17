Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Oakwood Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $387,270 as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Oakbrook Investments Has Decreased Holding

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 8,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 286,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.80M, down from 295,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Creative Planning reported 1.25 million shares. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 6.01 million shares or 4.21% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,000 shares. Blair William And Il holds 2.88% or 4.00 million shares in its portfolio. Marietta Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 3.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Star Asset Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 146,750 shares. Thomasville Commercial Bank accumulated 224,385 shares. Telos Cap owns 33,420 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. 1.32 million are held by Hexavest Inc. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Comm reported 163,217 shares. Pggm Investments has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amg National Trust Bancorporation has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Hill Management Limited Partnership holds 2.71% or 253,403 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78M and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,475 shares to 9,925 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 8,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS).

