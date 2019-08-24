Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Oakwood Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $387,270; Pentwater Capital Management LP Raised Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $3.41 Million

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 4.70M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited invested 4.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 795 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 13.70 million shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.11% or 3,665 shares in its portfolio. Hm Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 19,578 shares stake. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 12,839 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 978,034 shares. High Pointe Ltd Llc holds 4,030 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt reported 354,254 shares. Argent Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 227,236 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. 44,301 are held by Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation. Parsec Mgmt reported 418,367 shares. The Missouri-based Acropolis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btr Cap Mgmt accumulated 186,807 shares. Addenda Inc stated it has 130,329 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78 million and $238.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.