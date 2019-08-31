Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Oakmont Partners Upped Stake by $368,334 as Stock Value Rose; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Its Stake by $697,851

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 67,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Lockheed Martin And More – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Lc reported 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Btr Cap Management Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,252 shares. Princeton Strategies Gp Llc holds 9,119 shares. Mcf Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,314 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ifrah Fincl Services reported 1,511 shares. Roanoke Asset, New York-based fund reported 4,145 shares. Fairview Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,427 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 31,695 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bp Pcl has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares to 42,295 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability holds 3.3% or 7.00M shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 19.44 million shares. Synovus Financial reported 558,801 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 1.39M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Co reported 2.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mount Vernon Assocs Md stated it has 4.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Epoch Investment Prtnrs has 7.48 million shares. Compton Cap Inc Ri owns 46,310 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 1.03% or 42,853 shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut holds 160,681 shares. 35,087 were reported by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc. Cidel Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 293,420 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 8.57 million shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hitchwood Lp owns 1.00 million shares.