Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Northrock Partners Has Lowered Position by $2.99 Million as Share Price Rose; Ugi New (UGI) Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Has Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 64.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 22,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 12,525 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 34,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 17.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 82.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 53,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 65,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 939,916 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UGI Corporation: Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like UGI Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UGI) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $349.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 3,712 shares to 358,887 shares, valued at $45.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.