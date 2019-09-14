Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Northeast Investment Management Boosted Its Holding by $834,974; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Lifted Its Position by $403,100

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 91,173 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.73M, up from 88,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 258,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.62 million, up from 252,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32,400 shares to 243,670 shares, valued at $13.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,574 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 1,580 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 14.48 million shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc holds 302,831 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt owns 19,754 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company owns 34,626 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Covington invested 2.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joho Cap Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 783,000 shares. Davis R M Inc reported 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership holds 8.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 12.17M shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pure Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invesco Limited accumulated 94.26 million shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs owns 37,270 shares. The Massachusetts-based Telemark Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Advsr Ltd Llc owns 2.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 363,284 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 273,719 are owned by Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc. 12,823 were reported by M Secs. 131.10 million are held by Vanguard Grp. Douglass Winthrop Limited has invested 2.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1,254 shares. Moreover, Argent has 0.75% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horrell Capital Inc owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 46 shares. Twin Tree LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,611 shares. Westwood Group Incorporated holds 0.92% or 604,955 shares. Hm Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 2,877 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 3,141 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Fort Point Cap Prns Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,822 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd owns 0.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.05 million shares. 56,097 are held by Oakwood Mgmt Limited Co Ca. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 884,868 shares.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 57,345 shares to 15,643 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 65,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

