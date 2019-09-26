Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Northcoast Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Lvw Advisors Lowered by $475,936 Its Holding

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1020% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 92,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 101,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.54M, up from 9,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.38. About 2.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 27,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 31,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $130.8. About 302,038 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 9,279 shares to 85,591 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,984 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 2.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thornburg Investment Management stated it has 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.54M shares. Haverford Financial Services invested 3.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Delaware-based Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 14.48M shares stake. Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated has invested 3.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kidder Stephen W holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,175 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd, a California-based fund reported 83,033 shares. The Tennessee-based Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc invested in 8,578 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 146,562 shares. Stellar Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 42,610 shares. Willis Counsel owns 241,305 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison Prns has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NVDA Stock Rally May Soon Come to an End – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Does Microsoft Have a New Smart Speaker in the Pipeline? – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Congo to deploy J&J’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $361.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG) by 18,724 shares to 43,111 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 20,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.