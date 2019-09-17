Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Norris Perne & French Llp Cut Position; Dragoneer Investment Group Has Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $8.91 Million; Valuation Declined

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $177.07. About 10.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 6,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 297,461 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.85M, down from 303,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 6.64M shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $18.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 103,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 8,475 shares to 52,389 shares, valued at $19.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles River Labs Hldg (NYSE:CRL) by 7,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Novanta Inc Com.

