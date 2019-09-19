Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Cut Holding; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Holder Hamel Associates Lowered Stake

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 42.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 6,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 16,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 1.65 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, down from 43,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $228.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,300 shares to 9,475 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.12 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 58,257 shares. M&R Cap Management has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Baldwin Mngmt Ltd accumulated 7,935 shares. Utd American Secs Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 25,320 shares or 1.47% of the stock. 418,917 are owned by Douglass Winthrop. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.57% or 1.88 million shares in its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson Inc invested in 0.23% or 7,267 shares. Perella Weinberg Management LP has invested 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 0.35% or 116,565 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Ltd Company holds 7,416 shares. Cannell Peter B holds 0.26% or 53,337 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 98,889 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta holds 0.63% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 38,151 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 16,805 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.1% stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verity And Verity holds 3.13% or 107,666 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank invested 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Hemenway Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moody Bankshares Division owns 613,589 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 667,990 shares. Bluestein R H And, Michigan-based fund reported 470,509 shares. Wms Llc owns 4.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 127,772 shares. 10 invested in 3.49% or 120,138 shares. Syntal Prns Limited Liability Co owns 20,031 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc has 2.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,208 shares. Blue Chip Incorporated invested in 131,554 shares. New York-based Nottingham Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boltwood Cap Mgmt has 1.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,854 shares. 262,794 are held by Welch Limited Liability.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Dow Jones Us Large Cap (SCHX) by 109,959 shares to 121,926 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.