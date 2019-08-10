Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Increased Holding by $984,438 as Market Value Rose; Ellington Management Group Has Cut Holding in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by $1.94 Million as Share Value Declined

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 88,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 206,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 3.12 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters: Chandrasekaran’s Appointment Returns Board to 7 Members; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 8,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 209,650 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73 million, up from 201,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Microsoft Stock Is a Relatively Safe Tech Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Microsoft Stock the Safest Trade in Big Tech Right Now? – Investorplace.com” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Wall Street Has Such High Expectations for Microsoft Earnings and Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Limited Com holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,408 shares. Bonness Enter holds 56,700 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assoc owns 180,481 shares. Palladium Ltd reported 399,767 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Llc stated it has 1.14 million shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 0.86% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1.79% or 184,168 shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 86,487 shares. Colonial Trust invested 3.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swedbank has 5.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10.23 million shares. Cibc Asset holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.48 million shares. 43,900 were reported by Andra Ap. Miles owns 15,674 shares. Ally Inc stated it has 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,768 shares to 21,405 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,206 shares, and cut its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 39,258 shares to 140,669 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Ltd (Call) (NYSE:ESNT) by 83,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.96 million for 12.55 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.