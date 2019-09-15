Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lifted Its Position by $5.00 Million; Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose While Chilton Capital Management Boosted Position

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 109,302 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.64M, up from 71,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 65,234 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.39 million, up from 62,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59M shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.48M shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.01% or 272,443 shares. Moreover, Mariner Lc has 1.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 955,683 shares. New York-based Strategic Advsrs Lc has invested 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Professional Advisory, Florida-based fund reported 126,645 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Mgmt Llc has 226,540 shares for 12.3% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 933,522 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Llc invested 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 20.78% or 5.23 million shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 57.45 million shares. Private Asset Mngmt Inc owns 115,553 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 4.59% or 1.03M shares. Truepoint reported 9,989 shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,657 shares to 3,913 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,906 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Ins Co owns 1.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 245,000 shares. 62,657 were reported by Albion Finance Group Incorporated Ut. 2,332 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va. Harvest Capital has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Primecap Co Ca has invested 0.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 2,172 were accumulated by Lafayette Investments. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 4.84 million shares. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,143 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 105,161 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust owns 29,832 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd owns 10,000 shares. Haverford Trust Com stated it has 1.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.66% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Oakworth owns 1,121 shares. First Republic Investment Incorporated has 0.59% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).