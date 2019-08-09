Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Natixis Increased Its Holding by $25.24 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Iowa State Bank Has Lowered Position by $641,212

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 783,019 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution

Natixis increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 215,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.64M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.35 million, up from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $137.35. About 4.11M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 73,759 shares to 213,763 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 167,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,993 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muhlenkamp And reported 7.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 282,561 are held by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Pa. Seatown Hldgs Pte owns 232,700 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Reinhart Prtn holds 0.02% or 1,905 shares. Conning stated it has 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M Secs Incorporated has 1.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 40,628 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc holds 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 268,209 shares. Paragon reported 5.58% stake. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 2.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Exchange Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 78,238 shares. Wealthquest holds 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 13,613 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa reported 21,681 shares. Selway Asset holds 38,880 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 1.77% or 245,705 shares.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,133 are owned by Thomas White. Fagan has 12,973 shares. Bath Savings Trust Company holds 0.54% or 43,057 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 1.17% or 244,377 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corp owns 10,482 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.77% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 78,705 shares. Regions Financial has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Greenwood Assoc Llc holds 81,165 shares. Moreover, Aspen Inv Incorporated has 0.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ims Mngmt invested in 22,540 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 80,136 are owned by Graybill Bartz And Assocs. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Com has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sheets Smith Wealth has 42,758 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 1.7% or 341,476 shares.

