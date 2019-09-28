Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $356,440; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Webster Bank Has Cut Stake by $802,632 as Shares Declined

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 54,513 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30 million, down from 57,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 424 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,476 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16M, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 11/05/2018 – Leaked memo reveals Whole Foods is slowly moving its most important technology into Amazon’s cloud; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baxter Bros Incorporated owns 219,157 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,347 shares. Bb&T Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.30M shares. Anderson Hoagland Com accumulated 60,770 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt reported 2.14% stake. Sand Hill Advisors Ltd has invested 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,093 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Mgmt reported 27,555 shares stake. Crestwood Advisors Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 3.99% or 657,704 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes has 407,492 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs invested in 1.64% or 213,913 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Lp has invested 2.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Biondo Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 53,303 shares. Cumberland Ltd accumulated 266,938 shares or 3.44% of the stock. Light Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 348,850 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares to 4,835 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Etfs/Usa (AGG) by 19,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. America First Invest Advisors Limited Liability has 25 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 24,051 were reported by Bokf Na. Zweig invested in 28,792 shares or 5.18% of the stock. Oakworth Cap owns 1,794 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Selz Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 3,900 shares. Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,041 were reported by Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund has invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oak Assocs Oh owns 6.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 54,273 shares. Zwj Counsel Inc has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lodge Hill Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,000 shares. Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Prtn Lp reported 0.29% stake. Prentiss Smith And owns 207 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Appleton Partners Inc Ma holds 2.15% or 9,174 shares. 585 are owned by Marble Harbor Counsel Lc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

