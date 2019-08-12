Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Increased Stake by $1.38 Million as Stock Price Rose; Pentwater Capital Management LP Trimmed Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position by $713.42 Million

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 8.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.08 million, down from 10.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.88. About 2.39M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 119,564 shares to 9,147 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,795 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Ltd Llc has 158,186 shares. Allen Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aspen holds 26,501 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management owns 87,306 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Navellier &, Nevada-based fund reported 15,209 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited, Japan-based fund reported 120,240 shares. Strategic Global Ltd Liability reported 1.16% stake. Weiss Asset LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Generation Inv Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 3.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whittier Trust Communications stated it has 700,808 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Ltd has invested 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 382,977 are held by Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated. Jnba Finance Advsrs invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acropolis Invest Lc holds 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 34,231 shares. Polaris Cap Lc invested in 2.42% or 493,552 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: Uber, AMD, CRON, KHC – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.