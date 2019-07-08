Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Miller Investment Management LP Lowered Holding by $2.39 Million; Todd Asset Management Holding In Eni S P A (E) Was Lifted

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 34,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.81. About 1.69M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eni S P A (E) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 119,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 729,172 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 609,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eni S P A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 7,022 shares traded. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 19.01% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.44% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 23/03/2018 – MAIRE TECNIMONT CEO SAYS BUSINESS IN IRAN ON HOLD, EXPECTS NO NEWS IN NEAR TERM; 16/05/2018 – Portugal environment body OKs oil well off Alentejo coast; 26/04/2018 – IRAQ’S OIL MINISTRY SAYS AWARDS SINDBAD BLOCK TO ENI IN OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – ENI: MUST SHORTEN TIME FROM DEEPWATER DISCOVERY TO PRODUCTION; 03/04/2018 – LIBYA’S MELLITAH COMPLEX, SABRATHA GAS PLATFORM AND WAFA GAS FIELD CLOSED FOR SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE; 10/03/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – March 11; 05/04/2018 – Rigzone: Eni, Qatar Are Said to Hold Talks for Deal on Giant Mexico Field; 18/04/2018 – Eni to Invest EUR7B in Italy Over Next Four Years; 16/03/2018 – ENI CEO SAYS READY TO GROW MIDSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM BUSINESSES; 16/03/2018 – ENI IS NOT INTERESTED IN TERRA FIRMA’S ITALIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO – CHAIRWOMAN

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,050 shares to 14,050 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Invest Management Ltd Com reported 6,025 shares. The Louisiana-based Diversified Strategies Lc has invested 7.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Mgmt holds 1.02% or 30,423 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Florida-based Glaxis Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 28.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mu Invests Co Limited has invested 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 32,024 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Lvm Capital Management Mi invested 5.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 457,403 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Paw Cap Corporation holds 0.58% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Cna Fincl Corporation accumulated 185,400 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And accumulated 379,978 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv accumulated 0.21% or 9,676 shares. Bamco reported 230,208 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

